Austin Highsmith, an actress from Winston-Salem, wrote and co-stars in what is believed to be the first TV-movie made since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Harvest of the Heart,” which finished filming last Monday, is one of the first domestic productions approved by the actor’s union SAG-AFTRA, according to a report in entertainment industry trade magazine Variety that was published at Variety.com Wednesday. The move came after filmmakers showed the union how it was going to handle social distancing, frequent medical checkups, and other issues.
It is also the first screenplay by Highsmith to be produced.
“I have been writing and writing for several years now,” she said. “I have finished a lot of scripts, and now I’m trying to find them all a home.”
The story revolves around a woman (Alix Angelis), now living in a big city ,who travels home to the small town where she grew up to help her father sell his vineyard. She meets and falls for a local man, played by Jonathan Bennett.
As Bennett pointed out to Variety, “Ninety percent of our movie is outside in the vineyard. ... There’s so much space, and none’s on top of each other.”
Highsmith said that she did some rewriting to lessen interaction and allow for social distancing whenever possible.
“And we were also rewriting for most of the production anyway,” she said, “because we were finding different elements of the locations we found to fit the story better.”
And there was another advantage to such late tweaking of the script.
“It was pretty cool rewriting scenes after having gotten to the know the actors playing the leads,” she said, “because I could hear their own voices in my head as I wrote.”
She plays a supporting role in the movie, a character she describes as “super fun and a complete departure from the roles I normally play.”
She started writing the script in early January, and completed her first draft in six days.
“The rewrites took much longer,” she said. “I probably did about 15 rewrites. We were set to begin production right as the pandemic hit, so then we had to push pause until it was safe to film.”
Production started May 27 and lasted for a 16-day shoot. According to Variety, actors were required to wear masks right up until they were shooting scenes, the cast and crew were quarantined, and a COVID coordinator kept the sets sanitary before each day’s shooting began and kept things clean all through the day.
It’s not clear yet where the movie will end up. Highsmith has a lot of experience working on TV movies for Hallmark and Lifetime.
“We don’t know where it will land quite yet,” she said. “As with all acquisitions, you finish the edit and then try to find the movie a home.”
