March 6: Carolina Music Ways will present “Carolina Live! — Our Musical History” at 7 p.m. at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Doors open at 6. Musicians Matt Kendrick, Debbie Gitlin, Wiley Porter, Joe Robinson, Michael Kinchen, Larry Carman, Karon Click and Diana Tuffin will spotlight the talents of N.C. natives including John Coltrane, Doc Watson, the “5” Royales, and singer and civil-rights icon Nina Simone. Ron Stacker Thompson will narrate. This is a rare public performance for the group that usually performs in schools. Tickets are $50 for VIP, $25 for general admission at www. carolinamusicways.org/tickets.

