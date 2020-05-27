hotpick3

Joshua Moyer’s Watchtower is a Dave Matthews tribute band.

COVER ME: Watchtower, the only Dave Matthews tribute band in N.C., is composed of professional musicians from various cover bands around the Triad. Bandleader Joshua Moyer has been hosting live streams from quarantine, including a #DailyDMB series (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn) where he plays at least one Dave Matthews song. Every Saturday at 6 p.m., he plays an entire Dave Matthews Band album. He’s done “Crash” from 1996 and “Before These Crowded Streets” from 1998. Want to know what’s next? Check out www.facebook.com/MusicJoshua; www.facebook.com/WatchtowerDMB; www.twitter.com/WatchtowerDMB; www.instagram.com/watchtowerdmb; www.linkedin.com/in/musicjoshua — or #MoyerTribe on the back deck in Town and Country Estates.

