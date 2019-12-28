Tim Redmond Winston-Salem Symphony Top 10

Timothy Redmond will conduct “Star Wars,” a Pops Series concert Feb. 15 and 16 at Reynolds Auditorium.

Feb. 15 and 16: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “John Williams: Star Wars and Beyond” at 7:30 Feb. 15 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Timothy Redmond, music director, will conduct. From “Harry Potter” and “Indiana Jones” to the iconic music of “Star Wars,” composer Williams is the king of Hollywood cinema soundtracks. This concert celebrates Williams through his best-loved music, from half a century of scores. With 51 Academy Award nominations, Williams is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney. Tickets start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.wssymphony.org.

