Tanglewood Lights 05

A light display is reflected in a pond during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park.

 journal file photo

LIGHTS ON: The lights are on at the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, one of the area’s signature holiday traditions. Now in its 28th year, the show includes more than 1 million lights glowing throughout the park. Tickets are $15 a carload. Check www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/ for discount nights. Prepare for a long wait if you’re going on the weekend.

