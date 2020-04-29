VIRTUAL GENEALOGIST: Need help finding information about your great grandfather or another family member in your family tree? The Forsyth County Library is offering one-on-one help for anyone interested in genealogical research. Set up a 30-minute appointment with a librarian at www.forsythcomputertraining.org. Under “Upcoming Classes,” click on a date. Then click on “Genealogy Help (Virtual)” next to an available time from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments will be done through Zoom. If there are problems with scheduling, call 336-703-3070.

Fran Daniel

Tags

Load comments