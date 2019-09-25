Film Box Office

A scene from “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

 Sony Pictures Animation

FREE STUFF: The town of Lewisville closes out its 2019 summer movie series at Shallowford Square on Sept. 27 with “Hotel Transylvania 3 — Summer Vacation.” The festivities begin at 6:45 p.m., with the film starting when it gets dark, about an hour later. The family-friendly movie is rated PG and will run for 97 minutes. Admission is free and concessions are for sale. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Shallowford Square is in the heart of Lewisville, 6555 Shallowford Road.

