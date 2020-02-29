RiverRun

RiverRun International Film Festival is coming soon.

March 26-April 5: The 22nd RiverRun International Film Festival will screen more than 160 films at locations throughout Winston-Salem and at Red Cinemas in Greensboro. RiverRun festival headquarters will be at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. There will be feature-length and short films in genres including narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films by established and emerging filmmakers. There will be filmmaker panel discussions and festival parties, free family screenings and panels. Tickets are at www.riverrun.com, 405 W. Fourth St. and 336-721-1945

