Feb. 21-23 and 29: With its visiting artist workshops, Sawtooth School for Visual Art brings in masters of art forms to share their skills with the community. Katie Baldwin, from Alabama, will lead a workshop on Mokuhanga: Japanese Woodblock Printing, which allows the artist to achieve multiple colors in a woodblock image with perfect registration. Baldwin will teach 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 21-23. The cost is $330. Laurie Schorr, from Charlotte, will share the creative freedom offered by Holga and Lomo cameras — low-tech, plastic cameras known for producing dreamy, nostalgic imagery. Classes are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29. Tuition is $150, $135 for members. Register at www.Sawtooth.org or 336-723-7395.
