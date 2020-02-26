The movement seems to start internally and expand. Arms wave sinuously like sea anemones, then lengthen like Elastigirl’s in “The Incredibles.”
Two dancers seem locked to the earth, then burst free from it when a third dancer moves into their orbit. They loop and circle, connect and disconnect, pulling on one another’s clothing, which stretches but also supports their weight.
“DARLING,” a new full-length dance piece by Helen Simoneau, artistic director of Helen Simoneau Danse, will have its world premiere on March 5 and 6 in the Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem.
“The dance space is large,” Simoneau said. “I like to move big. But it’s intimate too. I like for the audience to hear the dancers breathe and see the sweat.
“’DARLING’ explores vulnerability and intimacy through the presence and absence of touch. More than romance — how does touch inform relationship? The work seeks to redirect assumptions about the correlations between strength, power, gender and size.”
Dancers Marielis Garcia, Gianna Theodore, Carlo Antonio Villanueve, Donovan Reed and Claire Westby will perform “DARLING” to original music composed by Mary Kouyoumdjian in costumes by Quinn Czejkowski.
Composer Kouyoumdjian is a first generation Armenian American whose family was directly affected by the Lebanese Civil War and Armenian genocide. She uses a musical palette that draws on her heritage, interest in music as documentary and background in experimental composition to progressively blend the old with the new.
Czejkowski, a costume artist, mover and floral arranger based in New York, grew up in Raleigh and attended Elon University before relocating in 2015. Her work explores the intersection of natural and man-made materials and organic and inorganic styles.
“Designing costumes for ‘DARLING’ was both invigorating and a unique challenge,” Czejkowski said. “As a designer and dancer, the interactivity of a garment is something that I think about when first watching a work that I have been invited to design.
“I’m excited by watching dancers use and interact with costumes, and when Helen told me she was working with this element in rehearsals, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it.”
Costumes are always important in dance, but they are crucial in “DARLING,” Simoneau said.
“The costumes are garments that they not only wear but also use to create shapes and to share weight with each other,” she said. “The costumes expand the possibility of the dance.”
Czejkowski found a fabric with four-way stretch in shades of pink and dusty gold. It stretches, supports weight and returns to its original shape.
“The notable challenge of this piece was finding multiple fabrics that could withstand the force being put on them while also flattering and showcasing the powerful bodies onstage,” Czejkowski said. “There is also an element of sheerness, being able to literally see the body, which was truly an exploration of limitations; there are early drafts of the costumes that were torn in rehearsal, but in learning from that, the same fabric is being used in the piece in ways that keep it intact, while also (literally) stretching it to its limits.”
“Touch was a strong element in the creation of “DARLING,” especially as it relates to exploring new approaches in dance partnering that are free from gendered assumptions about strength and power,” Simoneau said. “I shared with Quinn my desire to use the costumes as a way to expand the physical limitations of partnering, where the garments allow us to extend the body and limbs in defamiliarizing ways, adding sculptural interest to the choreography.”
When Relish watched a rehearsal at UNCSA back in October, there were moments in the dance that felt tender and also moments that felt dangerous.
“We are pushing the edges of boundary invasion,” said Garcia, one of the dancers.
“Playing with the stretch of the fabric, the dancers and I experimented and found new ways of holding, taking and giving weight, which is especially visible during the duets. We came up with a lot of ways that this fabric could work for us,” Simoneau said. “It provided a lot of new possibilities.”
A native of Rimouski, Québec, Simoneau is an internationally recognized dancer and choreographer. She graduated from UNC School of the Arts and founded Helen Simoneau Danse in 2010. She lives in Winston-Salem.
Simoneau has been commissioned to make dances by The Juilliard School, the American Dance Festival and the Swiss International Coaching Project (SiWiC) in Zurich, to name a few. Helen Simoneau Danse received a Creative Arts Initiative grant from the University of Buffalo and a grant from New Music USA to collaborate with composer Kouyoumdjian on “DARLING.”
The company has presented at The Guggenheim Museum (New York), The Aoyama Round Theatre (Tokyo), the L.I.G. Art Hall Busan (South Korea), Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out (Massachusetts) and the Shanghai Dance Festival (China), among others. Simoneau’s work received first place for choreography at the 13th Internationales Solo-Tanz-Theater Festival in Stuttgart, Germany in 2009. She was most recently a fellow at The Ailey School’s New Directions Choreography Lab.
“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, the company and I are enjoying an increase in national visibility,” Simoneau said. “The support it provides allows me to continue to choose Winston-Salem as an artistic hub for the company, further showcasing locally and nationally the city of the arts as an incubation space for creativity.
“I have more clarity about the kinds of projects that I want to do, and there are more opportunities for me as a choreographer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.