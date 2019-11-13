Laurelyn Dossett (copy) (copy)

Laurelyn Dossett will perform at Gas Hill Drinking Room on Nov. 15.

TALES BEHIND THE TALES: Local singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will give an inside look at the music from “The Gathering: A Winter’s Tale in Six Songs” on Nov. 15 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., above The Ramkat. The free performance is an advance of her performance with the Winston-Salem Symphony on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Dossett will play the songs and talk about the creative process. For more information, visit the Facebook page of The Ramkat.

