TALES BEHIND THE TALES: Local singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will give an inside look at the music from “The Gathering: A Winter’s Tale in Six Songs” on Nov. 15 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Gas Hill Drinking Room, 170 W. Ninth St., above The Ramkat. The free performance is an advance of her performance with the Winston-Salem Symphony on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Dossett will play the songs and talk about the creative process. For more information, visit the Facebook page of The Ramkat.
Laurelyn Dossett will play at Gas Hill Drinking Room
Lisa O'Donnell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.