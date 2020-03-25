Positive posts. That’s what you’ll find on Laura Hull’s Facebook page.
Whether she’s hoisting her bicycle overhead to celebrate the joys of cycling, or making lemonade from lemons in her home exercise space — the Y-Not, a hallway, instead of the Y — Hull exudes good will.
“What we have is the blessing of today,” she said. “Whether we’re in the good times or in the middle of the coronavirus, I’m going to immerse myself in the blessings of today.”
On March 20, Hull posted a photo of herself with her invention, a tool for measuring the distance between people that includes encouraging emojis.
“We’ve been bombarded so quickly with change that people hardly know how they are feeling,” she said. “So we’ll use emojis to help identify our feelings. Anybody can do it. I don’t have patent.”
The post, titled “Six Feet Apart,” says: “I have an innovative product for use in keeping a safe distance from others: the Social Distancing Stick (SDS). A sturdy, made-to-go-the-distance yardstick with a slot at the end that holds an emoji to express how you are feeling.
“The SDS would come with a variety of emojis (see examples on my shirt). If everyone carries a stick with them, then when two people meet, they may press their emojis together, creating a safe 6-foot apart encounter. Imagine if people with love emojis spotted those with sad emojis and brought their sticks together in compassion.
“What if two folks with party emojis meet and have a spontaneous joy fest? Great things could happen, all at a safe, healthy 6 feet apart.”
Hull, 60, who works part-time as an assistant to the senior pastor of Reynolda Church, EPC, started her Facebook page very intentionally four years ago.
“I have a natural inclination to encourage and to see good, even in times like what we are going through now,” she said. “A lot of my posts lately have been flavored with coronavirus.”
She loves exercise and the outdoors, which she credits with helping her maintain her positive attitude, so she is coaching some of the women in one of her church groups to train for a 5k during the COVID-19 downtime.
“Every Thursday, our church has a women’s gathering with more than 100 people,” she said. “We have a teaching, and then we break into small groups.
“Since we can’t meet now, I’ve started a Facebook page for my small group. ... It’s great to have something to look forward to, and I’m challenging them to train for a small 5k — to walk it or run it. It’s another example of how community is happening.”
Hull has another group that she hangs out with, one that ranges across four decades — they are 30, 40, 50 and 60.
“We gather every Monday night and watch either ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette,’” she said, laughing.
The group was headed for a Bachelor/Bachelorette trivia night at Joymongers. They had even had T-shirts made that said, “I’m here for the right reasons.” It’s a catch phrase from the shows that means, “I’m here to find true love, not to find TV fame.”
The Joymongers event was canceled. “We watched from home, separately, and it was kind of sad, so I posted: ‘March 23: The Right Reasons: This shirt was supposed to be our team uniform for a Bachelor TV show Trivia Night at a local brewery last Monday night. That didn’t happen.
“Tonight I’m supposed to gather with three of my besties for talk, support, and reality TV. And to wear our team uniforms. That won’t happen. It’s now become our team uniform for staying home to help thwart the coronavirus. Wearing my shirt, remaining in my house out of care for others, the words on it have a completely different significance.”
If you are finding right reasons for being during the COVID-19 crisis and enforced social distancing, tell me about it at lfelder@wsjournal.com, so I can share it with our readers.
