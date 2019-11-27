WSJ_0426_Merlefest

One Kruger brother

 Andrew Dye/JournaL

CATCH THE KRUGERS: Those bluegrass-picking Swiss transplants, Jens and Uwe Kruger, will play The Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin, on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Now firmly rooted in Wilkes County, the Kruger Brothers are MerleFest mainstays who play classical, bluegrass and folk acoustic music. Joel Landsberg rounds out the trio. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit www.reeves theater.com

Lisa O'Donnell

