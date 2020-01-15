Renita Linville Sworn in Forsyth Clerk of Court

Cheri Beasley, N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, will speak on MLK Day.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

PEACE TRAIN: Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 20, at the city’s annual commemorative march and noon-hour program. The march will start at 10:30 a.m., near Embassy Suites, 460 N. Cherry St., and end at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, will deliver a keynote address. Soup and dessert will follow the program. The event is free.

