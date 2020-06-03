VIRTUAL BALL: This year, the Kaleidoscope Ball will go virtual from June 7-13. This annual event is Kaleideum’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It will include an online auction, raffle, and the Whiskey Wall, where people can pay to choose a mystery bottle from an assortment of whiskey options that have been donated for the event. Go to bit.ly/KaleidoscopeBall2020 to participate in two ways: Click on “Welcome” to register for free to bid in the online auction and be invited to a virtual reveal of the design for the new Kaleideum building; and/or click on “Make a Donation” to make a donation. The raffle winner will be announced the evening of June 13.
Kaleidoscope Ball goes virtual starting June 7
Fran Daniel
