20171031w_nws_halloween

Scarecrow John Bowhers hangs out with Becca Drew Ramsey during the Truck & Treat at Kaleideum Downtown in 2017.

 Journal file photo

BOO! Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will be Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road. Kids can trick-or-treat for candy and novelty items among a wide variety of trucks and other specialty vehicles. There will also be a bounce house, “Spooky Live Science” programs, face painting, costume-making and a laser show. In addition, visitors may see “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” a workshop performance at no extra cost. Kaleideum’s Peppercorn Theatre collaborated with local high school students to bring this new script to the stage. Tickets are for sale in advance at www.kaleideum.org or at the door for $7.

Lisa O’Donnell

Load comments