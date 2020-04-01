20200402w_rel_hotpick2

Laura Hull went on a bear hunt in her neighborhood, and this is what she found. Folks around town are putting stuffed bears in their windows for youngsters to find when they walk with their families.

 Laura Hull

MAKING IT BEAR-ABLE: Kaleideum is making At Home videos for those sheltering in place. Here’s one inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” The video takes you on an adventure inside the museum. In Laura Hull’s (pictured) neighborhood, folks are going on “bear hunts” and finding stuffed bears in people’s windows. Hull found these outside and took a selfie. “It may have been the most fun walk I’ve ever had!” she wrote.

Lynn Felder

