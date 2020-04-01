MAKING IT BEAR-ABLE: Kaleideum is making At Home videos for those sheltering in place. Here’s one inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” The video takes you on an adventure inside the museum. In Laura Hull’s (pictured) neighborhood, folks are going on “bear hunts” and finding stuffed bears in people’s windows. Hull found these outside and took a selfie. “It may have been the most fun walk I’ve ever had!” she wrote.
Kaleideum offering At Home videos
Lynn Felder
