Kaleideum has issued a book-stacking challenge. Are you up to it?

 Bruce Chapman/Journal

BUCKETS OF BOOKS: Kaleideum has started a book- stacking challenge that people of all ages can do at home. In this engineering challenge, participants will test the strength of paper folded in different shaped columns, by piling books on top. Materials needed are copy paper or construction paper, clear sticky tape or masking tape, books, and paper and pencil to record the results. Fold the paper into three different kinds of columns: a circular column, a triangular column, and a square column. Set up your three different kinds of columns and test each one by seeing how many books can be stacked on each one. Watch how it’s done at Kaleideum North’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=207284350572618.Then see how many books you can stack.

