Can’t sleep? Can’t relax? Freaking out?
Can overeat. Can yell at your cohabitees. Can kick the cat.
Who you gonna call? Stressbusters, that’s who: your friendly neighborhood yoga teacher.
Yoga teachers are zen and flexible, so they are are coping with their new normal with online classes and advice for keeping calm when you’re about to go stir crazy or just bat-crazy.
Like musicians, yoga teachers depend on groups of people to support their livelihood. Groups are not happening right now, as we all practice social distancing to flatten the curve.
And people depend on their yoga teachers to remind them of important things like: Just breathe, and be here now. Crucial in times like these.
Linda Carter Brinson, who sometimes writes about books for the Greensboro News and Record, wrote, “I miss Lisa Little, my ‘gentle yoga’ instructor. ... I really miss the yoga. It makes me feel relaxed and limber and at ease with my own body. I tend to go around all tensed up, I realized after I started doing yoga. ...
“Yoga relaxes me. I had serious middle back pain for years. ... I’ve had no back pain since I started doing yoga. It also helps my balance, flexibility and ability to get up off the floor if I fall!
“I find I also miss Lisa’s voice. She’s so calm and reassuring.”
Priscilla Zambor said, “I miss Sydney Hughes McGee at 18 Springs and all my classmates on Monday mornings. I miss the camaraderie, laughs and breathing ... in and out ... with the movement.”
Rami Madan is a part-time yoga teacher who teaches at Village Yoga and Yogammunity in Winston-Salem.
Madan said that he misses face-to-face contact and community since the social distancing began but has found some upsides.
“It’s forced me to learn how to teach a class online,” he said. “In some ways it has freed me up to teach different things since I’m on my own and not constantly watching my students.
“Also, I have been able to teach to friends and colleagues who do not live close to my studio spaces whom I would not have been able to reach otherwise.”
Shakira B.Bethea, a teacher who used to live here but is now in Durham, said, “Going into a yoga studio can feel like home for many of us who have formed tight bonds with others at the studio.”
Before the novel conoravirus necessitated social distancing, Bonnie Phillips was teaching about 25 classes a week. The owner of Village Yoga Studio on Coliseum Drive, Phillips also teaches at Forsyth Country Club, Old Town Country Club and in-home home private students.
“This situation has forced us to become creative and adapt,” Phillips said “We are very dedicated and passionate about what we do ... our profession is a labor of love. We know by experience the potential life-changing benefits of this practice so won’t easily give up teaching it. We know the posture never ends, and now — more than ever — we need to share this practice in community, so we carry on.”
Elizabeth Weiler and Heidi Leigh teach weekly classes at Miller Recreation Center. They each teach a class of no more than nine people at opposite ends of the park during COVID-19 social distancing.
“Having to count people, keep them apart and perhaps send someone home is heartbreaking,” Wieler said. “The heart of being a yoga teacher is personal connection. When you can’t even see the teacher personally, or have others beside you, the heart connection is somewhat broken.
“The challenge is how to connect to students when your own heart is cracked — to help them find their own wholeness.”
Jeremy Grace, the owner of Wildlight Wellness Collective on Trade Street, and other Wildlight eachers are giving classes on Instagram daily.
“With all of the restrictions and limited in-person interactions ... the Wildlight teachers have taken their expertise, light and offerings online,” Grace said. “The Wildlight Instagram page is offering multiple ‘live’ classes each day. ... Each class stays on the ‘story page for 24 hours, so you do not need to practice ‘live.’ More classes are coming on other platforms along with an online virtual platform.”
Fontaine Gervasi misses the hot room at the Robinhood YMCA. She normally teaches seven or eight classes a week there and at Mind Body. She has a YouTube channel for her classes now.
“Yoga, I believe, can keep everyone more sane and content during this time. We can create a brand new schedule being homebound with a computer or phone and a mat, and practice near that same time frame we are used to or carve out a new time that meets our new lifestyle,” she said.
Kristen Williams, the founder of K10Yoga CoOp, expressed concern about full-time yoga teachers who are losing income because of social distancing.
“Please send donations to the teachers who are managing their own anxieties and still showing up to provide classes for you!,” Williams said. “If it isn’t monetary, let it be in a donation to the food bank or some other way you can exchange for the service.”
Williams has sliding-scale memberships on www.yoga evolving.com and has set up several funds to support teachers who are feeling the pinch from the loss of in-person classes.
“Seven of us have come together to teach a week of yoga classes, and the money will be split among the studios ... so that we can continue to be there for the community when this passes,” she said. “This event starts April 13, and you can make donations through April 17. Supporters will have access to all of the classes for life.”
They’ve been there for us. Now we can be there for them.
In the meantime, breathe, be kind and notice the redbud trees. That’s what yoga is all about, anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.