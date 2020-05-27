EMANCIPATION CELEBRATION: Donovan Livingston, an author, educator and poet, is leading a Juneteenth Youth Open Mic for students in celebration of the 155th anniversary of emancipation. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. Students are asked to make a video on topics related to racial identity, freedom and its impact on mental health. The deadline to submit the video, along with a transcript of the poem, is June 1. This year’s Juneteenth Festival, sponsored by Triad Cultural Arts Inc. in Winston-Salem, will be held virtually on Facebook and other platforms. For more information, visit www.triadculturalarts.org. Click on “Youth Open Mic” for the form. You can also contact Livingston at d_living@uncg.edu.
Juneteenth Youth Open Mic to feature Donovan Livingston
