John Iuele was a musician and conductor who led the Winston-Salem Symphony from 1952 until 1978. Born in Italy, Iuele was the first trumpet and assistant conductor of the Atlanta Symphony. In Winston-Salem, he brought classical musicians into elementary classrooms and started a series of pop concerts.
