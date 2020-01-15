JOHN HOWIE JR. (copy)

John Howie Jr., will play Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave.

 York Wilson

REAL DEAL: Old-school country crooner John Howie Jr., one of the state’s most gifted musicians who first made his mark with Two Dollar Pistols, will play Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., on Jan. 18. Howie will perform with his hotshot band, the Rosewood Bluff. Tarnations and Scrub Pine will open. The show begins around 9 p.m. Tickets are $8. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.

