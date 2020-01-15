REAL DEAL: Old-school country crooner John Howie Jr., one of the state’s most gifted musicians who first made his mark with Two Dollar Pistols, will play Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., on Jan. 18. Howie will perform with his hotshot band, the Rosewood Bluff. Tarnations and Scrub Pine will open. The show begins around 9 p.m. Tickets are $8. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.