John Berry

John Berry will perform at the Arts Place of Stokes on July 26.

 Courtesy of John Berry

BERRY GOOD: Country music big shot John Berry and his band will play at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury, on July 26. Berry was a staple on the country music charts in the 1990s, with “Your Loves Amazes Me,” reaching No. 1. He’s been nominated for awards from the Academy of Country Music and The Grammys, and he has a run of successful Christmas shows every year. Tickets for the show in Danbury are $40. The show will start at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.

