ELKIN CALLING: Martha Bassett will bring another stellar lineup to The Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin, on March 7 for her monthly show. Jill Andrews, the former frontwoman of the everybodyfields, has worked with the Avett Brothers and Langhorne Slim, among others, and her music has appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Good Wife.” She’ll be joined by guitar virtuoso Rod Abernethy, formerly of the rock band, Arrogance, and string musicians Joe Thrift and Russell McCumber. Bassett will play a few songs and serve as ringleader. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.reevestheater.com for more information. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

