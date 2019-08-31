Oct. 24: The Secrest Artists Series at WFU will present the Chick Corea Trilogy with Christian McBride, bass; and Brian Blade, percussion, at 7:30 p.m. in Wait Chapel. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:40 p.m. Corea — keyboardist, composer and bandleader — is a DownBeat Hall of Famer and NEA Jazz Master, as well as the fourth-most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 63 noms — and 22 wins. From straight-ahead to avant-garde, bebop to jazz-rock fusion, children’s songs to chamber and symphonic works, Corea has touched an astonishing number of musical bases in his career since playing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s — and beyond. Community tickets are $5-$24. Group discounts are available with special pricing for Wake Forest students, staff and faculty. Reservations are advised at at www.Secrest.wfu.edu or 336-758-5757.

