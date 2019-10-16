UP CLOSE WITH THE LEGENDS: Jazz legend Chick Corea will perform at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University on Oct 24 at 7:30 p.m. A show with Corea alone would be something special, but add in bass player Christian McBridge and drummer Brian Blade, and the show enters the realm of “can’t miss.” Keyboardist Corea has enjoyed an astonishing career, playing with Miles Davis in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s and staking a claim as one of jazz’s living legends. The concert is part of the annual Sechrist Artists Series. Tickets are $24. For more information, visit www.secrest.wfu.edu/schedule/chick-corea-trilogy/.

