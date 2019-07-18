RAY BAND: The John Ray Trio will finish a five-night residency at Southside Beer Garden, 2108 S. Broad St., with shows on July 18 and 19 from 8 to 11 p.m. Led by bass player John Ray, the trio plans to record a live improv album culled from the week of performances at the beer garden, with the goal of capturing the vibe created between band and audience. Drummer Jonathan Greene and keyboardist Michael Kinchen round out the trio. Southside’s bartender, Josh Ball, will have drink specials each night. Tickets are $5 in advance at www.nowitsthefuture.com.
Jazz band finishes residency at Southside Beer Garden this week
