April 20: The Ramkat will present ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro at 8 p.m. at 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Though some still have trouble pronouncing his last name and the instrument he plays, Jake Shimabukuro (she-ma-BOO-koo-row) is recognized as one of the world’s most exciting and innovative ukulele (oo-koo-LAY-lay) players and composers. Renowned for lightning-fast fingers and revolutionary playing techniques, Shimabukuro views the ukulele as an “untapped source of music with unlimited potential.” Playing jazz, blues, funk, classical, bluegrass, folk, flamenco and rock, Shimabukuro’s mission is to show that the ukulele is capable of much more than the traditional Hawaiian music — or corny showbiz routines — many associate it with. Tickets are $35-$50 at www.theramkat.com

