Radio station 97.1 QMG will present “Inspiration and Praise” with Donnie McClurkin and Marvin Sapp at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Joel Coliseum.

McClurkin is a three-time Grammy winner, and Marvin Sapp is a BET and Dove Award winner.

Tickets are at www.ticketmaster.com, the Bridger Field House box office, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or 800-745-3000.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments