The Indigo Girls will perform a free concert at Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro.

 Michael Dwyer

SOCIAL-DISTANCE TO FINE: Like many bands, folk duo The Indigo Girls — who recently played in the Triad and have a new album out next month — have had to cancel shows. But they are making their music available tonight, March 19, on their Facebook page, going live at 6 p.m., playing and answering questions.

- Tim Clodfelter

