Getting in shape and putting your life together usually, at the movies, passes in a montage. But for many, the non-Rocky legions of us, such transformations require more than inspiring theme music and lifting weights in the snow. And for the Brittany (Jillian Bell) of “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” that’s especially true.

Brittany is an aimless and broke 20-something in New York who’s startled when her attempt to pry an Adderall prescription from a doctor (Patch Darragh) turns into a recommendation to improve her body mass index. He suggests she changes her hard-drinking lifestyle and lose about 50 pounds.

After a moment, Brittany gets over her initial offense and decides to go for a run. She starts with one city block. She eventually sets her sights on 26.2 miles. Along the way, she confronts her body image anxieties, makes new friends and turns into a young, professional adult.

The main reason to see “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is Bell. A former “Saturday Night Life” writer, she’s regularly been a bit player in comedies like “Office Christmas Party” and “22 Jump Street,” but this is her first lead role, and she’s stellar in it.

