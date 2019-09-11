Getting in shape and putting your life together usually, at the movies, passes in a montage. But for many, the non-Rocky legions of us, such transformations require more than inspiring theme music and lifting weights in the snow. And for the Brittany (Jillian Bell) of “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” that’s especially true.
Brittany is an aimless and broke 20-something in New York who’s startled when her attempt to pry an Adderall prescription from a doctor (Patch Darragh) turns into a recommendation to improve her body mass index. He suggests she changes her hard-drinking lifestyle and lose about 50 pounds.
After a moment, Brittany gets over her initial offense and decides to go for a run. She starts with one city block. She eventually sets her sights on 26.2 miles. Along the way, she confronts her body image anxieties, makes new friends and turns into a young, professional adult.
The main reason to see “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is Bell. A former “Saturday Night Life” writer, she’s regularly been a bit player in comedies like “Office Christmas Party” and “22 Jump Street,” but this is her first lead role, and she’s stellar in it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.