The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts will present “Bill Brown: Refugee,” an immigration/refugee panel discussion 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at 423 W. King St., Boone.

During the ARTtalk, artist Brown will join with P. Scott Phillips, N.C. field office director with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants; Renee Scherlen, Appalachian State University political science professor; Sarah Donovan, lecturer, Department of Social Work; Rachel McKinney, International Education Policy; and Curtis Ryan, political science professor, to discuss the international immigration and refugee crisis.

Admission is free. For information, call 828-262-3017, email turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit www.tcva.org.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

