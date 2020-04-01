Tom Boone said that he "recently discovered 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' on Hulu, so I'm having a ball watching 14 seasons of that."

The series, which is now tied with the wholesome "Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" as the longest-running sitcom in American TV history, is a raunchy comedy about a circle of friends who run a seedy Irish pub when they aren't getting into crazy situations. It's bawdy, irreverent, mean-spirited, and a heap of fun for those who aren't easily offended.

