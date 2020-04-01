Other Hulu recommendations include the sly police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Better Things," which Patricia Henley wrote she appreciated because "I love how irreverent the characters are about parenting and being part of a family. It's a single mom with three daughters. It feels so real."
Still more recommendations: "The Handmaid's Tale" ("I'm glued to it, but it's dark," wrote Tracy Davis Hammond) and "Little Fires Everywhere"
