OPEN IT UP: WAVE — World Art Vibe Entertainment — Studios will host a grand opening noon-11 p.m. June 13 in the parking lot at 1700 W. Green Drive, High Point. All genres of bands will play, including the Zinc Band, Gypsy Soul, Coloured Clueless, the Late Night Boozers, Spindle 45, Nisha Cash and Roc and Co. dancers. Food trucks will be available. Limited-capacity studio tours will show art classrooms, an event room, an art gallery and recording studio. Rachel White, the owner, is working with the City of High Point to determine how many people will be allowed in the space to observe social distancing. Admission is free but registration is requested on Eventbrite from WAVE’s Facebook page. If people have to wait to enter — in order to social distance — they can listen to music on their car radios at 87.9 FM. The radio station normally broadcasts at www.wave879.com.
Hot Picks3
Lynn Felder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
"Mommy, my brain hurts," a kindergartner tells her mother. The girl is then diagnosed with a brain stem tumor.
Promotions
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.