Roc and Co. dancers

Roc and Co. dancers will perform at WAVE on June 13.

 Rachel White

OPEN IT UP: WAVE — World Art Vibe Entertainment — Studios will host a grand opening noon-11 p.m. June 13 in the parking lot at 1700 W. Green Drive, High Point. All genres of bands will play, including the Zinc Band, Gypsy Soul, Coloured Clueless, the Late Night Boozers, Spindle 45, Nisha Cash and Roc and Co. dancers. Food trucks will be available. Limited-capacity studio tours will show art classrooms, an event room, an art gallery and recording studio. Rachel White, the owner, is working with the City of High Point to determine how many people will be allowed in the space to observe social distancing. Admission is free but registration is requested on Eventbrite from WAVE’s Facebook page. If people have to wait to enter — in order to social distance — they can listen to music on their car radios at 87.9 FM. The radio station normally broadcasts at www.wave879.com.

Lynn Felder

Tags

Load comments