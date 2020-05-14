TUNE TALK: The Earl Scruggs Music Festival’s livestream series A Month of Mondays features interviews between some of the festival artists and Steve Johnson, the artistic director. They started May 4 with The Barefoot Movement and will continue with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys on May 18, Unspoken Tradition on May 25, and Jerry Douglas of The Earls of Leicester June 4. They start at 8 p.m. on https://www.facebook.com/earlscruggsfest/. The festival, set for Sept. 4-5 in Mill Spring, is offering the Monday programs as previews for the main event. Visit www.earlscruggsfestival.com.
