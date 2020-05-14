STARGIRL_FIRSTLOOK

Brec Bassinger is in the title role in “DC’s Stargirl.”

 Courtesy Warner Bros.

THERE’S A STARGIRL, WAITING IN THE SKY: There’s a new superheroine in the neighborhood. CW, the home of such butt-kicking champions as Supergirl and Batwoman, is bringing us “DC’s Stargirl,” with Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, a high school sophomore who discovers she is the heir apparent to a superheroic legacy with ties to the Justice Society of America, the world’s first superhero team. Well, her world’s — she’s on a different version of Earth than CW’s ever-growing stable of superheroic action shows. It’ll all make sense in time — or not — but it’s good fun. Luke Wilson costars as Courtney’s stepdad. The show premieres Monday on the DC Universe streaming service, and will be shown at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the CW network. Each episode will also be available on CWTV.com and the CW app after its broadcast.

Tim Clodfelter

