GAME OVER, MAN: Triad gamers are joining forces for a good cause on Saturday. The “Game Over for COVID-19” online livestream fundraiser, starting at noon that day, will be an all-day marathon on Triad E-sports Network’s Twitch, Facebook and Youtube channels. Players and viewers can join in online and compete in games including Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mario Kart, Dragon Ball Fighters Z, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter, and more. Viewers can donate money to cheer on their favorite players, with proceeds paying for lunch for hospital staff in the Triad to thank them for all their hard work during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.TriadEsportsnetwork.com and www.twitch.tv/triadesportsnetwork.
Hot Picks2: Game Over, Man
Tags
Tim Clodfelter
