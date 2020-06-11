UNDER THE SOUTHERN SKY: The Piedmont Opera will hold the 29th annual Magnolia Ball as a virtual event from 7-9 p.m. June 20. Online bidding will be open June 15-20. The event will also include a raffle; “Exclusive Buy it Now” travel packages; and live virtual entertainment. People can participate two ways: Register for free to bid in the online auction, raffle and trips; and/or make a donation to support Piedmont Opera at https://bit.ly/3cuQcaA. For more information, contact Connie Quinn at cquinn@piedmont opera.org.

