Old Salem MESDA

This teapot at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem was made in Lexington, Ky, during the early 19th century. It’s featured as part of the #mesda365 initiative, part of Old Salem’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Daniel Ackerman/MESDA

TEA TIME: The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts is offering a closer look at some of its collections, including a 1806-1830 teapot by silversmith Asa Blanchard by video and an article in the MESDA Journal. Watch and read how MESDA’s curator Daniel Ackermann and Gary Albert, MESDA’s director of research and curator of silver and metals, discovered who originally owned the teapot. The teapot was reunited virtually with other pieces in a silver service engraved with the initials DSM. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MuseumofEarlySouthernDecorativeArts/. Click on “Videos.”

Fran Daniel

