TEA TIME: The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts is offering a closer look at some of its collections, including a 1806-1830 teapot by silversmith Asa Blanchard by video and an article in the MESDA Journal. Watch and read how MESDA’s curator Daniel Ackermann and Gary Albert, MESDA’s director of research and curator of silver and metals, discovered who originally owned the teapot. The teapot was reunited virtually with other pieces in a silver service engraved with the initials DSM. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MuseumofEarlySouthernDecorativeArts/. Click on “Videos.”
Fran Daniel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.