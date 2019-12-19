RRR

Aaron “Emceein Eye” Brookshire (left) and Joshua “Unspeakable” Brookshire will be at Monstercade on Dec. 19.

LIVE MUSIC: Brothers Aaron “Emceein Eye” and Joshua “Unspeakable” Brookshire, who perform as Speak N Eye, will mark their 100th show with a special performance on Dec. 19 at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave. The Brookshire brothers blend elements of garage rock, punk and hip-hop to create a good-time vibe. They will be joined on the bill by Distant Future, a band that includes New Order and The Cure as influences, and Rickolus, a project of singer-songwriter Rick Colado of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $7. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.

