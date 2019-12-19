LIVE MUSIC: Brothers Aaron “Emceein Eye” and Joshua “Unspeakable” Brookshire, who perform as Speak N Eye, will mark their 100th show with a special performance on Dec. 19 at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave. The Brookshire brothers blend elements of garage rock, punk and hip-hop to create a good-time vibe. They will be joined on the bill by Distant Future, a band that includes New Order and The Cure as influences, and Rickolus, a project of singer-songwriter Rick Colado of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets are $7. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Monstercade.
Hot Picks2
Lisa O’Donnell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Last Kmart exits Forsyth after 45 years of discounts and Blue Light Specials
-
Duck Donuts opens its first Winston-Salem store
-
After 36 years of ministry and fighting social injustice, John Mendez is leaving the pulpit
-
App State's Shawn Clark is the new Mountaineers head coach, and he's not going anywhere
-
Asian BBQ to close, and Taqueria Luciano's to take its place
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.