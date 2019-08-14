WE’LL DRINK TO THAT: The second annual Hops for Hope Pub Crawl will be 2-6 p.m. Aug. 17, with visits to Gas Hill Drinking Room, The Ramkat, Wise Man Brewery and Fiddlin’ Fish. Proceeds will go to H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem, a nonprofit organization that delivers nutritious food to children who live in the city’s food deserts. There will be music and beer specials at each stop. A $40 ticket will go toward food, beer, a goody bag, raffles and live music. The event starts at Gas Hill Drinking Room, which is above The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St. For more information, email H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem at tyler@hopews.org.
Hops for Hope Pub Crawl this weekend
