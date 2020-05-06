20200507w_rel_hotpick2

Joe Mantello, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, and Holland Taylor are in “Hollywood,” a new Netflix drama.

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD: Joe Mantello, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts (pictured, with Holland Taylor), is among the stars of the period drama “Hollywood,” which is now available on Netflix. The series, set in post-World War II Tinseltown, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to get their breaks in show business and butt heads with the “old guard” of Hollywood. The cast also includes Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Queen Latifah, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking, Rob Reiner, and Jeremy Pope. It’s the latest from prolific producer Ryan Murphy, best known for such shows as “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” and a previous series set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, the terrific “Feud.”

