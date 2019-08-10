Frank Morelli wins
fiction award
Frank Morelli of High Point has won the 2019 American Fiction Award for the best coming-of-age story for his young adult novel, “No Sad Songs” (2018, FOW Books).
The American Fiction Awards are presented annually by American Bookfest. The competition receives thousands of entries from independent and traditionally published authors across the U.S.
Morelli was inspired to write “No Sad Songs” after witnessing his grandfather’s struggle with Alzheimer’s when Morelli was a teen. The story is filled with humor, punk rock, poetry and baseball, but its underlying message about the struggles and heartbreak associated with Alzheimer’s is paramount.
His next book, “Please Return to Norbert M Finkelstein,” will be published in Sept. 10.
For information, visit www.fowbooks.com. Orders can be placed at 800-888-4741 or orders@ipgbook.com.