HIGH POINT — The city's July 4 Uncle Sam Jam and Fireworks Celebration has been cancelled, High Point Parks & Recreation announced on Friday.
Uncertainty about crowd maximums and social distancing played a role in the decidion, the news release said.
"Alternative plans were considered, and every effort was made to move forward with the event," the release said. "However, with crowds traditionally ranging from 12,000-14,000 people, the decision was made to cancel in the best interests and safety of our community."
