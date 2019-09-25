No new shows are debuting in the fall schedule on Fridays this year, but the returning shows include three with local connections.
Saturday is devoted to sports, newsmagazines and reruns, and Sunday includes several new shows, one set in our area (sort of) and inspired by the producers' childhood in High Point.
Here's the Friday lineup:
8 p.m.
ABC: "American Housewife," starting its fourth season tonight, with a cast including Diedrich Bader, an alumna of the UNC School of the Arts.
CBS: "Hawaii Five-O," starting its 10th season tonight.
NBC: "The Blacklist," starting its seventh season Oct. 4.
Fox: "WWE Smackdown," starting its new season Oct. 4.
CW: "Charmed," starting its second season Oct. 11; Carter Covington, a Winston-Salem native, is one of the show's executive producers.
8:30 p.m.
ABC: "Fresh Off the Boat," starting its sixth season tonight; Ken Jeong, a former Greensboro resident, is reprising his recurring role as Louis's brother in the new season.
9 p.m.
ABC: "20/20," already on.
CBS: "Magnum P.I." starting its second season tonight.
NBC: "Dateline NBC," already on.
CW: "Dynasty," starting its third season tonight.
10 p.m.
CBS: "Blue Bloods," starting its tenth season tonight.
Saturday is a night for sports and repeats on the broadcast networks; ABC has college football; CBS has various repeats at 8 and 9 p.m. followed by "48 Hours" at 10 p.m.; NBC has "Dateline Mystery" at 8 and "Saturday Night Live" reruns at 10; and Fox has college football.
Sunday's broadcast TV lineup have three new shows, including a revival of a television staple since the 1950s and a new cartoon set almost in the Triad area. Here's the lineup:
7 p.m.
ABC: "America's Funniest Home Videos," starting its 30th season this Sunday.
CBS: "60 Minutes," already on.
NBC: "Football Night in America" followed by Sunday night football.
Fox: "NFL on Fox" followed by reruns.
8 p.m.
ABC: "Kids Say the Darndest Things," making its debut Oct. 6: In the latest version of this comedy staple, Tiffany Haddish takes the lead, conducting wacky interviews with kids in the style of Art Linkletter from the 1950s and Bill Cosby in the 1990s.
CBS: "God Friended Me," starting its second season this Sunday.
Fox: "The Simpsons," starting its 31st season this Sunday.
CW: "Batwoman," making its debut Oct. 6: The latest series in CW's popular line of DC Comics superhero shows follows Kate Kane, the feisty, openly gay cousin of Bruce Wayne, who went missing several years earlier — about the same time, coincidentally, that Batman vanished. She discovers her cousin's secret and decides to use his equipment to resume the war on crime. Ruby Rose plays the role, previously seen in some crossover episodes of other CW shows last season, with a supporting cast including Dougray Scott, Carmus Johnson and Meagan Tandy.
8:30 p.m.
Fox: "Bless the Harts," making its debut this Sunday: Emily Spivey, who is from High Point, created this animated comedy, which is reminiscent of "King of the Hill" — and may even share the same universe. The series is set in the fictional but very familiar town of "Greenpoint, North Carolina," following the antics of a family that is loud, sometimes abrasive, and loving. Though it's not quite Greensboro and not quite High Point, it evokes the region, complete with episodes later this season involving a local controversy over a town statue and the story of Lydia the phantom hitch-hiker.
9 p.m.
ABC: "Shark Tank," starting its 11th season this Sunday.
CBS: "NCIS: Los Angeles," starting its 11th season this Sunday.
Fox: "Bob's Burger's," starting its 10th season this Sunday.
CW: "Supergirl," starting its fifth season Oct. 6.
10 p.m.
ABC: "The Rookie," starting its second season Sept. 29.
CBS: "Madam Secretary," starting its sixth season Oct. 6.
