WFMY CBS-2 has just picked up two sub-channels for its over-the-air lineup, and is giving Spectrum viewers a trial run of one of them.
Like most broadcasters, WFMY carries sub-channels over-the-air in addition to its primary channels for antenna customers, since the digital conversion years ago gave them the space to transmit additional channels. Some television providers, including DirecTV and DISH, only carry the primary channels, but some television carriers such as Spectrum allow some slots for sub-channels as well. This information can also come in handy for cord cutters, giving them a lot of viewing options using just their antenna signals.
WFMY’s lineup, in addition to the CBS programming on its primary channel, consists of:
- 2.2: Justice Network (channel 1255 on Spectrum), which carries true crime stories. Details and a schedule can be found at www.justicenetworktv.com;
- 2.3: Court TV Mystery (channel 1256 on Spectrum through April 6), which also carries investigative crime shows, including “The First 48” and “Unsolved Mysteries”. This is one of two channels WFMY picked up starting Feb. 28. www.courttv.com/mystery/;
- 2.4: Quest (channel 1256 on Spectrum starting April 7) has reality programming including “American Loggers,” “Ax Men,” “Ice Road Truckers” and more. www.questtv.com;
- 2.5:
Circle, only available over the air, is the other new addition to WFMY’s subchannel lineup. It carries country music programming. circleplus.com.
Until recently, 2.3 carried Weather Nation, with weather-related programming, but WFMY’s contract with Weather Nation came to a close, said Larry Audas, president and general manager of the station. “We’ve increased our weather coverage online, on social media and on our multiple newscasts,” he said. “For example, it’s common for our weather team to be ‘on’ TV, our app and social media non-stop during long and threatening weather events.”
***
While we’re on the topic, here are the other local TV stations and their sub-channels, plus where available their Spectrum numbers. Where no Spectrum channel is given, they are available over-the-air only.
WXII NBC-12’s secondary channel is: 12.2, ME-TV (Spectrum 1245), “Memorable Entertainment Television,” a channel devoted to nostalgic reruns of shows such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Star Trek” and more, as well as some original programming such as Saturday night horror host “Svengoolie”. metv.com.
WCWG CW-20 also has one subchannel: 20.4: Bounce TV (Spectrum 1260), with programs geared toward black audiences including “Living Single,” “A Different World,” “Judge Joe Brown” and “Scandal.” www.bouncetv.com;
WGHP Fox-8 has:
- 8.2: Antenna TV (Spectrum 1250), another nostalgia channel, with shows including “Johnny Carson,” “227,” “Alice,” “Barney Miller,” and more. antennatv.tv;
- 8.3: Court TV, which carries courtroom shows. www.courttv.com;
- 8.4: Dabl, a lifestyle channel with Martha Stewart, Cesar Milan, and food, pet and house renovation shows. www.dabl.com.
WXLV ABC-45 has:
- 45.2: Stadium (Spectrum 1240), a sports network. watchstadium.com;
- 45.3: Charge! (Spectrum 1241), with action/adventure movies and shows including “CHiPs,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “La Femme Nikita.” watchcharge.com;
- 45.4: TBD, with comedy shorts, unscripted programs, prank shows, and more, is only available on antenna. tbd.com.
WMYV MyNetwork-48 has:
- 48.2: getTV (Spectrum 1265), with nostalgia programs, including Westerns, sitcoms and variety shows. www.get.tv;
- 48.3: Comet (Spectrum 1266), with sci-fi programs including “Babylon 5,” “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and “The Outer Limits.” comettv.com.
WGPX ION-16 has five subchannels, all of them antenna-only:
- 16.2: Qubo, kid’s programming. qubo.com;
- 16.3: Ion Plus, health and wellness programs. ionplustv.com;
- 16.4: Ion Shop, shopping channel;
- 16.5: QVC, “Quality Value Convenience” shopping channel, qvc.com;
- 16.6: HSN, the Home Shopping Network, HSN.com.
