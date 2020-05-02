David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Jody Hill, UNC School of the Arts alumni, have collaborated with HBO on such popular comedies as "Eastbound and Down," "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones." But their next project with the channel will take a darker turn.
They are executive producers of "Hellraiser," a planned new TV series based on the cult horror movies, in which humankind is threatened by extra-dimensional creatures known as Cenobites — the series is best known for the creepy character Pinhead, clad in black leather with needles covering his face. Green will also direct the pilot and several more episodes. The film series is based on the works of horror writer Clive Barker, and the third film in the franchise, 1992's "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth," was filmed in the Triad, including on the Wake Forest University campus and locations in Greensboro and High Point.
Green and McBride are no strangers to the horror genre — they collaborated on the most recent "Halloween" film with Jamie Lee Curtis and are working on two sequels to that, which are being produced in the Wilmington area. Their second film in the series, "Halloween Kills," is due out this October.
