The Heavy Rebel Weekender, a music and car festival held downtown in early July for almost 20 years, is moving online this year because of COVID-19.
"I don't see how we can reasonably plan and execute anything like a typical HRW at this point," said Courtney Southern, one of the event's organizers. "I don't want to if it's not safe, and there is just no way to tell where we will be by the first of July."
The event draws thousands of people to the Millennium Center on the weekend closest to the Fourth of July each year, including a car show that stretches onto Trade and Liberty streets; music performances including rock, country, rockabilly, punk and other genres; burlesque acts; mud wrestling; a Krispy Kreme donut eating contest; and more.
Details are still being worked out, but Southern said that organizers are planning to have an online version of the Weekender. "Switching formats rather than pulling the plug completely gives us chance to try to pivot and see what's possible rather than just cancel everything. I don't want people to feel any pressure to gather or travel."
This year's festival had been scheduled to run July 3 to 5. This is the 20th year of the festival, which was co-founded by Dave Quick, who is still one of the organizers, and Mike Martin.
"I still want to do something over the weekend, even if it's only online, just to try to be a little bright spot for that community and keep it together," Southern said. "I'm also down for any level of participation from local folks and downtown businesses." She isn't planning to make any money or try to sell tickets.
In addition to online musical performances, she said, they are even toying with the idea of sending Krispy Kreme donuts to different households and having a virtual Krispy Kreme eating contest, which is a Sunday afternoon tradition at the festival.
It's not yet clear whether there's any way to do a virtual version of the car show or the Saturday afternoon mud-wrestling show. On Facebook, they announced "We will make the best of it! We hope to host some online music, burlesque, sideshow performances, contests, car show and whatever else we can do with what we have to work with!"
More information will be posted at the festival's Facebook page as details are worked out. Southern said they are "just going to have to see what is happening six weeks from now, but trying to stay nimble."
