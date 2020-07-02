A lot of familiar things will be missing from this weekend’s 20th anniversary of the Heavy Rebel Weekender — no car show, no mud wrestling or live performances at the Millennium Center, for instance — but organizers are determined to keep the party going.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’ll all be happening online for a change. Schedules and details are available at heavyrebel.net. This year’s goals for Heavy Rebel are simple, said Courtney Southern, who co-runs the event with founder Dave Quick: “Hold space for the artists to create and the community to support each other.”
Friday and Saturday evenings, Heavy Rebel will be a streaming event, with musicians and burlesque performers putting on a show from various locations around the country — and the world, even. Bands have been recording video at home — or, in some cases, going to unused venues in their home towns — and sending in 20-40 minute sets.
“I thought it was cool that some bands recorded sets at their local clubs that are still shut down,” Southern said.”The Menders in Charlotte recorded at the Milestone Club; Dusty Booze and the Baby Haters recorded at the Star Bar in Atlanta, and Labretta Suede recorded at a sold-out concert in New Zealand — which was kind of depressing and super cool and awesome at the same time.”
In addition to those performances, longtime favorite Adam the First Real Man, a Coney Island sideshow performer, is recording a set, and plans are afoot for the annual PBR drinking contest to be recreated live on Zoom from participants’ individual homes. Burlesque performances on Friday night will include performers with such colorful stage names as Starry Delight, Darla Cherry, Vixen Dior, Ophelia Pop Tart, Cheekie Valentine and Memphis Muerte.
The show will be free, on Facebook, Instagram and the Heavy Rebel YouTube channel, with viewers encouraged to digitally tip the bands or buy merchandise through links online. Almost half the bands playing are full-time touring musicians, Southern said, “So they have had to bring all of that to a screeching halt.”
Among the longtime bands coming back for another round: The Straight 8s.
“We all look forward to this event every year,” said Daniel Mebane, bass player for the group. “I know all the performers are dying to be creative. It’s not the most optimal, but it gives all the artists a chance for a platform to perform. I am optimistic that it will allow an audience who might not be able to attend in person to check out what the HRW vibe is all about.”
There has been a steep learning curve trying to put this all together and switch a live festival to a virtual one on a few months’ notice.
“I’ve been relying on some musicians that have some tech knowledge, who have all really pitched in and helped me with understanding these different platforms and how we can provide online performances,” Southern said. “We’ve been having Zoom meetings and buckling down.”
Most of the performances will, out of necessity, be pre-recorded.
“The videos that have come in have blown me away,” Mebane said. “The work has been put in, and it shows. Gonna be a real treat!”
Mebane has been part of HRW since he saw a flyer for the first event back in 2001.
“My brother, buddy and I jumped in my car and we couch surfed for the weekend,” he said. “I have performed almost every year since then. I am a fan and a friend. I had been working on video and streaming for my band and offered up to help wrangle some tech for the crew so we could pull it off.”
He is also having to contend with what he described as “the biggest worry I have run into,” copyright restrictions.
“We have bands’ permission to air their videos, but Facebook and Instagram will flag audio and mute the video to protect copyrights. It has happened at several other online events. We have been running dummy tests to see it we get cut out and a couple of backup plans to keep it going. I know it’s gonna have glitches, but it’s Heavy Rebel! What results are you expecting/hoping for?
“I just want everyone to be heard, maybe make some tip money from fans who have missed them.”
The notion of a car show on Trade Street, with crowds milling about, “was pretty unworkable,” Southern said. “Downtown really isn’t even open enough to support a car show, and it didn’t seem like a considerate plan to overwhelm our Trade Street neighbors with crowds of people.” Nothing will be going on downtown, on Trade Street or at the Millennium Center for the public at all, she said.
Though there won’t be mud wrestling behind the Millennium Center on Saturday afternoon — a tradition that came about after earlier attempts at pudding and Jell-O wrestling fell through in the early years of the festival — Southern said she has “had a few friends say they might get in a kiddie pool at home and send us a video.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.